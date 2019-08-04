Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: With No Respite in Sight, Fadnavis Allows Workers to Report Late; Schools, Colleges Shut

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: As rains continue to pound the financial capital and neighbouring cities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced closure of all schools and colleges in Mumbai and MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts. He also allowed employees of government and semi-government institutions to report late to work. The state government also appealed people to stay safe at home if it is not necessary to go out.
The opposition in Maharashtra attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday for being on a poll yatra when the state was facing the brunt of heavy rains. "If the government does not take immediate steps to provide respite, we along with citizens will take over the disaster control cell. People of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Pen, Nashik, Sangli, Kolhapur are suffering due to rains and the state government is busy taking care of the CM's yatra," Congress campaign committee chief Nana Patole said. Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 50 patients and 120 hospital staff from Surya Mother And Child Care Superspeciality Hospital in Pune's Hinjewadi.
Aug 4, 2019 10:20 pm (IST)
Authorities have declared holiday for schools in Thane, Pune, Nashik and Raigad districts on Monday with the prediction of heavy rains, authorities said. Thane and Palghar districts and Navi Mumbai town have been witnessing incessant rains since the last two days and a number of incidents of tree fall were reported from these localities, an official said. The chronic issue of water-logging of rail tracks returned to haunt Mumbai commuters who faced hardships on second consecutive day due to suspension of suburban services on the main line and harbour line on Karjat and Panvel sections.
Aug 4, 2019 10:17 pm (IST)
In Mumbai, at least 400 people from a residential area near the Mithi river were evacuated on Sunday after its water level crossed the danger mark following heavy rains, officials said. As rains intensified and Met department forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the next 24 hours, the state government has sought six more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to tackle any eventuality. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD's deputy director K S Hosalikar said. Rains also lashed Nashik, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, where water-logging was witnessed in various localities and rivers in full spate.
Aug 4, 2019 10:16 pm (IST)
In the first operation, at least 58 people, including 16 children, stranded at Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area in Thane district were rescued from their water logged homes. However, another Mi 17 chopper had to abort the operation to recue 15 people stranded in Buranda village in Palghar due to heavy rains and poor visibility, an IAF official said.
Aug 4, 2019 10:16 pm (IST)
In Palghar, a 16-year-old boy drowned after he was swept away in flood in Vikaramgadh taluka on Sunday morning, a district official said. In suburban Goregaon, four persons, including two children, were injured when boulders loosened by the wet soil fell on six vacant houses, police said, adding 50 residents of the area were shifted to safer places after the incident. The day of wet spell witnessed at least two rescue operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) with Mi 17 choppers.
Aug 4, 2019 10:10 pm (IST)
Four Killed in Rain-related Incidents | At least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts while a man is missing after he fell into a swollen nullah in Dharavi in Central Mumbai in afternoon. While a 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were killed after they suffered an electric shock when they touched the door of their water-logged house in suburban Santacruz, a 10-year-old boy died and his younger sister injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Lonavala in Pune district, police said.
Aug 4, 2019 10:09 pm (IST)
Earlier in the day, at least 58 people stranded in waterlogged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area of Thane were rescued. "Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were shifted to a safer place," he said. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing incessant rains since the last two days. According to India Meteorological Department Deputy Director KS Hosalikar, in the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded a rainfall of over 250 mm. The IMD has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places for the next 24 hours.
Aug 4, 2019 10:07 pm (IST)
IAF Chopper Forced to Return Due to Incessant Rains in Mumbai | An Indian Air Force helicopter on a sortie to rescue flood-affected people in Maharashtra's Palghar district had to return here on Sunday evening due to heavy rains and poor visibility, officials said. On being alerted by the state administration that 15 people were stranded in Buranda village in Palghar, over 100 kilometres from here, an IAF Mi-17 chopper was sent, an official said. The helicopter, however, had to return in the evening to Santacruz in Mumbai without completing the rescue mission as the people were not located at the designated place and also due to heavy rains causing poor visibility, he said.
According to Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, the schools will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure. Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also declared a holiday for all the schools.
Aug 4, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Flood-like situation in Daman after water was released from Madhuban Dam, following heavy rains in the area.
A 10-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister injured on Sunday morning after a wall of their house collapsed in Lonavala, around 90 kilometres from Pune, police said. The incident happened at around 7:30am when deceased Kunal Ajay Dodke and his 9-year-old sister Nandini were asleep in their house while their father was away, the official said. He said the wall collapse might have been caused by heavy rains the area has been witnessing over the past couple of days.
Aug 4, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
The Indian Air Force on Sunday airlifted 45 persons stranded in their flood-hit village in Navsari district in south Gujarat, said officials. Over 5,000 people were shifted from low-lying areas in Navsari district since early Sunday morning due to surge in water levels of Ambika and Purna rivers due to heavy rains, Navsari Collector M D Modiya said. "Forty-five people were stranded at a prawn farm in Mendhar village due to the rise in the water level of Ambika river owing to heavy rains. They were airlifted by the IAF helicopters and taken to Surat airport," he said. Two IAF helicopters rescued 31 village residents in the first round, while another chopper rescued 14 stranded more villagers in the next round, said Modiya, adding the rescued people were flown to Surat, from where they would be brought back.
Aug 4, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)
The opposition on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being on a poll yatra when Maharashtra was facing the brunt of heavy rains. Congress campaign committee chief Nana Patole said Fadnavis, despite being head of the state's Disaster Management Authority, was carrying out a "five-star yatra" with government funding. "If the government does not take immediate steps to provide respite, we along with citizens will take over the disaster control cell. People of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Pen, Nashik, Sangli, Kolhapur are suffering due to rains and the state government is busy taking care of the CM's yatra," he said.
Aug 4, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF): 50 patients and 120 hospital staff were rescued from Surya Mother And Child Care Superspeciality Hospital, Hinjewadi in Pune, today.
Two columns of the Army, comprising 120 personnel, were also on way to Thane to help in the rescue efforts, defence spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Gondia district as part of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', thanked the IAF for the quick help. Fadnavis said there was water-logging in some low-lying areas of Mumbai also. "This happens when there are torrential rains along with high tide. Mumbai's geography is such that the rain water needs to be pumped out. The situation will considerably improve after all eight water pumping stations are functional," he said.
Aug 4, 2019 6:19 pm (IST)
On the request of the state government, the IAF deployed a Mi 17 helicopter to rescue the stranded people, a defence spokesperson said. "Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted to a safer place," he said. Three rescue teams of the Navy were also in touch with the state administration and prepared to render any help required, he said.
Aug 4, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
At least 58 people stranded at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, an official said. The people were stuck at their water-logged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area of the district since morning after very heavy rains in the area.
Aug 4, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)
Houses have been submerged in floodwater in Kalyan, Thane.
Thane Schools Shut | Schools in Thane district will remain closed on August 5 (tomorrow) due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, said Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar.
Aug 4, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)
Part of River Bridge in Palghar Washes Away | A major portion of a bridge connecting Wada and Malwada on Pinjal river in Palghar has washed away this afternoon due to heavy rains. Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said there were no reports of casualties in the incident but traffic onthe vital connector had come to a standstill.
Rainfall in Mumbai is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.
IAF Helicopters Rescue Gujarat Villagers | After rescuing 35 people from a village in Maharashtra, IAF helicopters airlifted people from Mendhar village of Gandevi taluka in the flooded Navsari district.
Aug 4, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)
Kanhe village residents rescued by a NDRF team in Raigad, Maharashtra:
People react after a high tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday (PTI)
Responding to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' request to airlift 35 people from the Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khandvali in Thane district, the Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters to conduct the rescue mission. "One Mi 17 helicopter has been launched by IAF from Santacruz (in Mumbai) on request of the state government towards rescue of 35 residents of the village," a defence official said. Meanwhile, the Thane, Nashik and Pune administrations have shut all its schools for tomorrow due to incessant rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the city and predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds for Sunday. The IMD further issued a warning of high tide during the afternoon.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has advised the residents of Mumbai against venturing into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning. On the other hand, the train movement on the fast line between Vasai Road and Virar was resumed after nearly two hours in the evening.
Low-lying areas in Pune district of Maharashtra were on alert after water was released into the Mutha river on Sunday following incessant rains in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to the city.
Overnight heavy rains crippled normal life and disrupted rail and air traffic on Sunday morning. At least 4 people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East and a 16-year-old boy was washed away in flood in the adjoining Palghar district.
Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour for the second day in a row, with no immediate respite likely as the weather office here predicted more showers throughout the day.
According to the city civic body, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in next 24 hours.
The city, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and Navi Mumbai town were witnessing incessant rains since last two days and a number of incidents of tree fall were reported from there, an official said.
In the last 24 hours, the city received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD's deputy director K S Hosalikar said.
Being a Sunday, most of the office-goers were spared of hardships caused by the suspension of local train services on various routes.
Due to the accumulation of water on tracks at a few sections following heavy and continuous rains, the Central Railway's services on the Main Line and Harbour Line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in Mumbai) and Karjat, Kasaraand Khopoli were suspended since 8 am, its chief spokesman Sunil Udasi said.
"This has been done as a precautionary measure to avoid hardships to commuters later...the situation will be reviewed every hour," he said. However, the train services on Trans-Harbour Line and fourth corridor of Kharkopar was running normally, he said.
Due to water-logging and crashing of boulders between Karjat (located in neighbouring Raigad district) and Lonavala hill town (in Pune district) in the Western Ghats section, several Mumbai-bound trains were terminated, diverted or cancelled, an official at the CR control room said. The rail route from Pune to Mumbai was also closed, he added.
Besides local trains, some long distance trains like Duranto, Konark Express, Amritsar Express and Devgiri Express were stuck near Igatpuri (in Nashik district), and Aatgaon and Khardi near Kalyan, another Central Railway official said.
A Mumbai airport spokesperson said two incoming flights were diverted and six had to make a go around due to the heavy rains.
In Palghar, heavy rains led to water levels rising over tracks in some sections, leading to suspension of train services between Vasai and Virar towns, a Western Railway official said.
All Mail and Express trains were stopped on the Western line due to flooding on tracks near Nalasopara, he said. However, trains were moving on the Vasai-Churchgate and Virar-Dadar sections, he added.
A 16-year-old boy was feared drowned after he was swept away in the flood in Vikaramgadh taluka of Palghar on Saturday, a district official said, adding that a search was on to trace him.
According to Hosalikar, heavy rains will continue to lash Mumbai during the day. "Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. High tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi river.... Avoid outing as far as possible. Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place. Watch for IMD weather updates please," he said in a tweet.
Some residents were evacuated from areas around the Mithi river, the BMC said in a statement. Food packets and water were provided to all at the relief camp, it added.
The Thane district administration also asked residents of villages located on the banks of Barvi and Ulhas rivers to shift to safer places as there was flooding in those areas due to release of water from the Barvi dam.