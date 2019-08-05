Schools and Colleges Shut, Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Bring Mumbai to a Halt

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and the adjoining regions throwing normal life out of gear for the second consecutive day on Sunday. There was a disruption in the train services, the air traffic and people in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts had to face power outages.

The chronic issue of water-logging of rail tracks returned to haunt Mumbai commuters who faced hardships on second consecutive day due to suspension of suburban services on the main line and harbour line on Karjat and Panvel sections. Here are the top developments in the region:

- The IMD has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places a third consecutive day on Monday.

- In view of the torrential rains and waterlogging in several areas of the region, the state government has declared that all schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad will remain closed on Monday.

- The government has also appealed to the people to stay safe at home and avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary.

- Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced that all the government and semi government employees in the Mumbai metropolitan area will be allowed to report late at work.

- The South Central Railway on Monday morning cancelled at least 18 trains running across Maharashtra. At least 12 trains were cancelled on Sunday night, with many being diverted or shortly-terminated or re-scheduled.

- The cancellation of trains left hundreds of passengers stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday.

- The chief minister, who is also monitoring the situation, spoke to water resources minister Girish Mahajan and reviewed the Nashik flood situation. He has assured that the required assistance will be provided by the state government.

- On Sunday, at least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts while a man is missing after he fell into a swollen nullah in Dharavi in Central Mumbai in afternoon.

- While a 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were killed after they suffered an electric shock when they touched the door of their water-logged house in suburban Santacruz, a 10-year-old boy died and his younger sister injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Lonavala in Pune district, police said.

- In Palghar, a 16-year-old boy drowned after he was swept away in flood in Vikaramgadh taluka on Sunday morning, a district official said. In suburban Goregaon, four persons, including two children, were injured when boulders loosened by the wet soil fell on six vacant houses, police said, adding 50 residents of the area were shifted to safer places after the incident.

- In Mumbai, at least 400 people from a residential area near the Mithi river were evacuated on Sunday after its water level crossed the danger mark following heavy rains, officials said.

