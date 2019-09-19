Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Schools & Junior Colleges Shut as Mumbai Gears Up for 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall', IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai's suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night, with Versova recording 50mm rain within three hours.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Schools & Junior Colleges Shut as Mumbai Gears Up for 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall', IMD Issues Red Alert
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Mumbai: All schools and junior colleges were shut in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region for Thursday after the IMD forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” for the city and adjoining Raigad district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall". This indicates a precipitation of more than 204mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, an official said.

Maharashtra Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar tweeted, “"In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.”

Mumbai's suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night. Versova recorded 50 mm rain within three hours, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai said. Apart from Mumbai, isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.

The maximum city has been inundated with rains this monsoon, hitting train and flight services.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram