Schools & Junior Colleges Shut as Mumbai Gears Up for 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall', IMD Issues Red Alert
Mumbai's suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night, with Versova recording 50mm rain within three hours.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: All schools and junior colleges were shut in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region for Thursday after the IMD forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” for the city and adjoining Raigad district.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall". This indicates a precipitation of more than 204mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, an official said.
Maharashtra Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar tweeted, “"In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.”
Mumbai's suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night. Versova recorded 50 mm rain within three hours, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai said. Apart from Mumbai, isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.
The maximum city has been inundated with rains this monsoon, hitting train and flight services.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- You Can Now Talk to Amazon Alexa in Hindi or Hinglish
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours