Schools & Junior Colleges Shut as Mumbai Gears Up for 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall', IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai: All schools and junior colleges were shut in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region for Thursday after the IMD forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” for the city and adjoining Raigad district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall". This indicates a precipitation of more than 204mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, an official said.

Maharashtra Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar tweeted, “"In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.”

Mumbai's suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night. Versova recorded 50 mm rain within three hours, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai said. Apart from Mumbai, isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.

The maximum city has been inundated with rains this monsoon, hitting train and flight services.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.