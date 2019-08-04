Mumbai Rains LIVE: Train Services Suspended on Sion-Kurla Route, Heavy Downpour Predicted for Today

Mumbai/Thane: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Sunday, a day after incessant rains lashed the metropolis and its surrounding areas. One person was electrocuted in Thane city while another suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Mumbra on Saturday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an advisory asking Mumbai residents to not venture into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning.

"The IMD gave a warning of extremely heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours from 1 pm on August 3. Citizens should avoid venturing around sea also at water-logged areas," the civic body said in a statement. Deputy Director General of Meteorology (IMD Mumbai) KS Hosalikar tweeted that intense rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane and Navy Mumbai in 24-36 hours. "The highest high tide of the four monsoon months is also today of 4.90 metres at afternoon, exactly during the period when IMD has forecast intense rains for the city. Heavy rainfall warnings on very high tide day in Mumbai is not a good combination. Please avoid outing, beaches," he said in another tweet.

Top developments:

- Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7:20 am due to waterlogging after heavy rains.

- Kalyan railway station and streets in Sion are also waterlogged following heavy rain in the city

- On Saturday afternoon too, services between Kurla and Sion were suspended due to rise in water level and high tide. "Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some paces, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar," a senior official of the BMC said.

- Chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said suburban trains were running with "cautious speed". "Due to high tide and water level increase, suburban services between Kurla-Sion and between Kurla-Chunabhatti on the Harbour line have been suspended," he said.

- Mumbai police advised people to take precautions. "As per the weather forecast, intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs. We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of any emergency. Take care Mumbai," it tweeted on Saturday.

- Due to overnight rainfall in Thane district, roads and nullahs in some areas were flooded. The rainwater entered a few housing societies and swept away vehicles, officials said.

- Low-lying areas in Thane city were affected the most and parking areas were flooded. Schools in Thane declared a holiday due to heavy rains. Buses and autos were not plying due to flooding, the officials said.

- In Palghar district, several villages were marooned as the roads connecting them were flooded. A video showed some cattle getting swept away in the water.

- Palghar District Collector Kailas Shinde said the weather department has forecast heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.