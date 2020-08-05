Mumbai Rains: Man Dies of Electrocution in Inundated Area of Dahisar

View of an inundated Charni Road in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Shambhu Jagdish Soni was found dead on the water- logged streets of Anand Nagar locality by some passersby in the morning hours, an official said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
A 38-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution in an inundated area in the western suburb of Dahisar here on Wednesday, police said.
Shambhu Jagdish Soni was found dead on the water- logged streets of Anand Nagar locality by some passersby in the morning hours, an official said.
The deceased, who worked at a tile manufacturing unit, was on his way to work in the rains when he got electrocuted, he said.
While the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, an accidental death report has been registered, official added.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f2adec5fbcc0112a8a38c79
[youtube_id] => vh85N9k4JAY
[title] => The 2005 Flood Fears Return To Mumbai After Maximum City Witness Continues Downpour | Brass Tacks
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f2abbd9fbcc0112a8a38788
[youtube_id] => pkyzdUnt9Ps
[title] => Heavy Rains & Strong Winds Lash Across Mumbai & Other Parts Of The State | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Dahisar%2CElectrocuted%2Cmaharashtra%2Cmumbai%2Cmumbai+rains&publish_min=2020-08-02T22:15:04.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-05T22:15:04.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)