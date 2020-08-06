INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Rains: Man Swept Away in Thane Nullah, Body Found

A delivery boy moves his scooter through a waterlogged road in Mumbai. (Reuters)

A delivery boy moves his scooter through a waterlogged road in Mumbai. (Reuters)

District Disaster Control Room chief Anita Jawanjale said the victim, Rakesh Harshora, a resident of Mahajanwadi, came out of his house looking for his two-wheeler.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 6:52 PM IST
Share this:

A 47-year-old man fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away in rain-hit Thane district of Maharashtra, district authorities said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mira-Bhayander township of the district on Wednesday evening and his body was found on Thursday, an official said.

District Disaster Control Room chief Anita Jawanjale said the victim, Rakesh Harshora, a resident of Mahajanwadi, came out of his house looking for his two-wheeler.

He accidentally fell into the swollen nullah near his house and was swept away, the official said.

His brother lodged a police complaint after which a search was launched, Jawanjale said.

Also Watch

The 2005 Flood Fears Return To Mumbai After Maximum City Witness Continues Downpour | Brass Tacks

The body of the victim was traced by the search team and sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, the official said.

Thane and adjoining Palghar district were lashed by heavy showers on Wednesday.

Next Story
Loading