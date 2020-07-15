Mumbai Rains: Red-level Warning for Next 18 Hours as Heavy Showers Likely in Capital, Thane & Konkan

A red-level warning has been issued by the IMD for the next 18 hours for the entire coastal belt of Maharashtra including Thane, Mumbai and Konkan, which includes Goa as per IMD's meteorological subdivisions.

"Heavy to very heavy" rainfall is likely in Konkan Maharashtra, including Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The trend may continue on Thursday with reduced intensity, it said. On Tuesday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts in Maharashtra, saying 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the region on Wednesday.

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/gVR1Lhm1MG — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar in a tweet on Wednesday said, IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isolated extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today."

Under influence of low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in lower tropospheric levels&East-west shear zone along 18° at middle tropospheric level, Konkan is experiencing active monsoon with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in Mumbai during past 24-hours: IMD pic.twitter.com/2dUf6MD0DD — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

"Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity. Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast PL TC, he added. Hosalikar said the observatories at Dahanu (in Palghar) and Alibaug (Raigad) recorded 128 mm and 122.6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The Colaba weather bureau in South Mumbai recorded 121.6 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 96.6 rainfall during the same period.

The Ratnagiri observatory recorded 101.3 mm rainfall during the period, while the Harnai weather station in the district reported 89 mm rain. The Thane Belapur Industries Association bureau reported 35.2 mm rainfall and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra received 16.8 mm rainfall, the IMD said.