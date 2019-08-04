Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Rains: Several Areas Flooded, Here's a List of Traffic Diversions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an advisory asking Mumbai residents to not venture into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: Several Areas Flooded, Here's a List of Traffic Diversions
Waterlogged streets of Mumbai
New Delhi: The waterlogging woes for Mumbai refuse to cease as incessant rains continue to lash the maximum city on Sunday. As several roads remain submerged under rain water, a traffic advisory has been issued informing the people of the diversions to avoid getting stranded.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also advised the residents of Mumbai to not venture into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning.

Traffic has been diverted in the following areas:

1. Samaj Mandir Hall Pratiksha Nagar via Hemant Manjarekar road.

2. Motilal Nagar Post Office via BEST Nagar marg

3. Sainath Subway via Madina Manzil (Curtled at sainath road)

4. Sion road no 24 via Sion road no 3

5. Dahisar Subway up & down via Sudhir Phadke flyover

6. Milan subway via Milan flyover

7. Veera Desai roat curtled at Veera Desai Police stn

8. Kaju Pada – Opration suspended Mu

9. Dahanukar wadi via Borsa Pada Marg

Water-logging on tracks disrupted the suburban train services, as locals of the Central and Harbour routes were suspended till further update. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the city and predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds for Sunday, a day after incessant rains lashed the metropolis and its surrounding areas.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 8 teams to tackle any accidents caused due to torrential rains in Maharshtra.

