Mumbai Rains: Southwest Monsoon Sets in Over Maharashtra, Will Reach Telangana, Andhra in 2 Days

The southwest monsoon set in over several part of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on June 9 (Wednesday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department added that monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

“Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai. Normal arrival date is June 10 every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, deputy director general (DDG), IMD Mumbai. The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers in the financial capital and suburbs. There is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Mumbai’s Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.4 mm and 50.4 mm of rainfall respectively between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday. South Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since late Tuesday night. Entire stretch of Breach Candy has been waterlogged and footpath too has been submerged.

The Met department had termed the downpour on Tuesday morning as pre-monsoon showers. The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas, forcing people to wade through knee-deep water as vehicular movement was disrupted.

Some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day. The IMD said on Tuesday in an afternoon forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with lightening or gusty winds and very heavy rain were very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and some parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon’s further progress seemed to be slow.

