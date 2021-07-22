Mumbai residents woke up to a cloudy day on Thursday as continuous rains took a brief break after more than 24 hours. The IMD has however issued an orange alert for the day, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall or thundershowers in the city and suburbs. The forecast also says that there is a possibility of extremely heavy downpour at isolated places.

The weathermen said further that there is a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching to 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph. Amid the extreme weather, both Up and Down local trains are running late by 10-15 minutes due to point failure at Churchgate station. Videos of people wading through water also emerged as houses were seen half submerged in water in Bhiwandi.

Here’s Today’s High and Low Tide:

High tide

1046 hrs – 4.39 mtr

2238 hrs – 3.82 mtr

Low tide:

1646 hrs- 1.89 mtr

(Next Day-23.07.2021) 0445hrs – 0.36 mtr

Average rainfall frm dt.21.07.2021 to 22.07.2021

0800hrs to 0800hrs:

CT- 74.29 mm

WS- 60.17 mm

ES- 71.46 mm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here