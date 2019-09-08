Take the pledge to vote

No Respite for Mumbai, Thane as Residents Gear Up for Another Round of Heavy Rains

Heavy rains made a reappearance in the Mumbai metropolitan region on Wednesday causing waterlogging and floods in different parts of the city, even as Maharashtra was immersed in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Updated:September 8, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
No Respite for Mumbai, Thane as Residents Gear Up for Another Round of Heavy Rains
People navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai. (File photo: AP)
Mumbai: There's no respite in site for residents of Mumbai and neighbouring areas as the Met department has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall at a few places in Raigad and Thane, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in districts of Palghar. The financial capital is also likely to receive heavy downpour.

Heavy rains made a reappearance in the region on Wednesday causing waterlogging and floods in different parts of the city, even as Maharashtra was immersed in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Places like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar had recorded more than 100mm rainfall in 12 hours until 8.30am on September 3.

The state this year has been reeling under torrential monsoon rain for the last two months, with nearly 24 people losing their lives. The rains have intermittently forced residents to stay indoors and authorities to shut schools and colleges.

On Thursday, heavy downpour brought Vasai-Virar to a standstill after four days of incessant rainfall. Commuters were inconvenienced as unrelenting rain affected the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's (VVMC) bus service. Autorickshaws also did not ply.

The services of the CR, including the main and Harbour lines, and the Western Line were paralysed on Wednesday due to very heavy rains in a short span of time, causing inundation of tracks and influx of water from the Mithi river. Meanwhile, traffic on western, southern, northern and eastern suburbs of Mumbai remained normal on Saturday with no report of any congestions, according to Mumbai Traffic Police officials.

