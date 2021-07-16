Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: People Walk on Tracks as Heavy Rainfall Hits Train Services, Buses Diverted, Roads Waterlogged

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and other neighbouring regions have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three hours, leading to waterlogged roads, diversion of buses and delays in local trains. The weather department had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

According to K S Hosalikar, senior India Meteorological Department official, Mira Road has received 73mm of rainfall, Juhu 136mm, Mahalaxmi 56.5mm, Santa Cruz 25.1, Bandar 141mm Bhayandar 53mm and Dahisar 76.5mm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted “light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

HERE ARE THE LASTEST UPDATES:

• Central railway CPRO has said that due to heavy rain and waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. “Slow line traffic b/w Kurla-Vidyavihar diverted on fast line. Harbor line also running 20-25 mins late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly," the official said in an statement.

• News agency ANI posted video of heavy rainfall in Wadala as commuters wade through waterlogged roads.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from WadalaRegional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/wPgOZUukms — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

• Buses have been diverted on some routes, including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala, as rains continue to pour.

Mumbai: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas, buses have been diverted. pic.twitter.com/If8JMzkRzh— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

• Commuters were seen walking on railway track in Sion after heavy rains hit train services.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/s6qq03tuIr — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

• Thane municipal corporation said that a person was injured after a truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway around 2 am amid heavy rains. The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital.

