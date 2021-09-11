Mumbai Rape Case: Woman Assaulted with Iron Rod Inside Tempo in Saki Naka Dies

A 30-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area on September 9 after allegedly being raped, has died during the treatment at a city hospital, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

As per the preliminary probe, the woman had been raped and assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, an official said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside in suburban Sakinaka.

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said. A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, the official said.

Bloodstains were also found inside the vehicle. According to the doctors, the woman’s condition was serious, he added. Mohan Chouhan (45), the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said the official.

Acting on some leads, accused Chauhan was arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, he added.

The National Commission for Women in a statement on Friday took cognisance in the matter and wrote to Sanjay Pandey, Director General of Police of Maharashtra to immediately intervene in the matter.

“The Commission is dismayed with the level of barbarity and atrocity that a victim had to go through and considering the gravity of the matter you are, therefore required to immediately intervene in the matter an FIR must be filed in the matter under aforementioned provisions of the Indian Penal Code

along-with other relevant provisions of the law," it said in a statement.

“The victim must be provided with the best medical facility available and also, the investigation must be completed in a fair and time bound manner," it added.

