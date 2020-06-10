INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mumbai Records 1,567 New Covid-19 Cases; 97 Patients Die

Image used for representation (Photo: Reuters)

Image used for representation (Photo: Reuters)

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement, 751 patients were discharged from various city hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 23,693.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
With 1,567 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the tally rose to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement, 751 patients were discharged from various city hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 23,693.

The civic body said the city has 26,897 active COVID-19 cases, while 749 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals here.

According to the BMC, out of the 97 deaths, 80 patients had co-morbidities.


