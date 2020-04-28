Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Records Highest Covid-19 Deaths in a Day With 25 New Fatalities, 393 Fresh Cases

With 393 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, the tally zoomed to 5,982, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Records Highest Covid-19 Deaths in a Day With 25 New Fatalities, 393 Fresh Cases
Healthcare workers enter a resedential area to conduct swab tests in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai recorded the highest single-day death figures of 25 on Tuesday, including 4 in the Dharavi slum area, officials said here on Tuesday.

This is higher than the previous high of 16 casualties in a single-day notched on April 12, taking the city's Covid-19 death toll to 244.

The coronavirus case count in the city inched towards the 6,000-mark on Tuesday with the detection of 393 fresh infections, while 25 more patients died, taking the toll to 244, the city civic body said.

With 393 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, the tally zoomed to 5,982, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 25 more patients succumed to the disease, taking the toll to 244, it said in a release. The BMC said 431 new coronavirus suspected persons were admitted at various hospitals in the city.

Also, 219 more people have recovered from the viral infection, taking the number of discharged patients to 1,234 so far, it said.

According to the release, out of the new cases, samples of 103 had tested positive in private labs on April 25-26.

These patients had already been admitted in isolation wards, where they are receiving treatment, the BMC added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres