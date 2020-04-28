Mumbai Records Highest Covid-19 Deaths in a Day With 25 New Fatalities, 393 Fresh Cases

Mumbai recorded the highest single-day death figures of 25 on Tuesday, including 4 in the Dharavi slum area, officials said here on Tuesday.

This is higher than the previous high of 16 casualties in a single-day notched on April 12, taking the city's Covid-19 death toll to 244.

The coronavirus case count in the city inched towards the 6,000-mark on Tuesday with the detection of 393 fresh infections, while 25 more patients died, taking the toll to 244, the city civic body said.

With 393 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, the tally zoomed to 5,982, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 25 more patients succumed to the disease, taking the toll to 244, it said in a release. The BMC said 431 new coronavirus suspected persons were admitted at various hospitals in the city.

Also, 219 more people have recovered from the viral infection, taking the number of discharged patients to 1,234 so far, it said.

According to the release, out of the new cases, samples of 103 had tested positive in private labs on April 25-26.

These patients had already been admitted in isolation wards, where they are receiving treatment, the BMC added.

