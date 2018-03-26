English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Records 2nd Highest March Temperature in a Decade
The highest ever temperature recorded this month in Mumbai was on March 28, 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degree Celsius, Bhute said.
People sit at a seafront promenade in the evening at the Nariman Point in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The city recorded the second highest temperature in March in a decade on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The mercury soared to 41 degree Celsius, IMD director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI on Monday. This made Sunday the second hottest day in March this decade, getting within a touching distance of 41.3 degree Celsius recorded on March 17, 2011.
The highest ever temperature recorded this month in Mumbai was on March 28, 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degree Celsius, Bhute said.
The next few days are likely to be hot in Mumbai, with the temperatures likely to hover around 41 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.
"A low-level inversion led to a spike in temperatures. The easterly winds don't let the sea breeze effect to set in, which is why the temperatures rise," the official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
