Mumbai Reopens 62 Private Vaccination Centres After Receiving Jabs, See Full List Here

After vaccination at private centres was shut on Friday till Monday due to shortage of the jabs, the inoculation drive here is set to begin again at 62 of the 72 private hospitals from tomorrow.

The Maharashtra capital has now received an additional supply of vaccines.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday received 99,000 doses of Covishield vaccine after it complained of a shortage amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai. The municipal body said the vaccines will be distributed to the civic and government-run vaccine centres for vaccination.

The BMC had said in a statement on Friday that private vaccination centres in Mumbai will be closed until Monday “due to inadequate availability of Covid-19 vaccine.”

However, vaccination proceeded as planned at all government and municipal hospitals. The civic body had assured the people that it will get some stocks of the jabs by night, and the administration would attempt to resume vaccination at private hospitals as more shots become available.

Here is a list of the private vaccine centres:

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also set to re-ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an increase in the supply of vaccines to Maharashtra. He had earlier written a letter to the PM, asking for an increase in the supply of the jabs.

However, the Centre has maintained that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had recently slammed Thackeray’s claims, alleging that the CM was indulging in petty politicking, and trying to mask his ‘incompetent’ handling of the Covid crisis.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said Maharashtra has received 1.10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. Speaking to reporters, Javadekar said apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajashthan are the two other states that have received more than 1 crore doses.

He also said over 1,100 ventilators will be made available for Maharashtra, which is worst-affected by COVID-19 pandemic, in the next three days. He said that oxygen supply has also been routed from the industrial production units.

