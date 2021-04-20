Mumbai Sees Over 7,200 Coronavirus Cases, 35 People Die in 24 Hours

Mumbai reported 7,214 new COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 5,93,906, while 35 patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With 7,214 more infections, the COVID-19 caseload jumped to 5,93,906, while the death toll increased to 12,439, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data.

Mumbai has reported about 170 less new cases and 22 fewer deaths compared to Monday. The previous day, the city had reported 7,381 new cases and 57 deaths. According to the data, the number of COVID-19 tests done so far crossed the 50-lakh mark and reached 50,27,882 after 45,350 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Also, 9,641 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered people to 4,96,263, the civic body said. Currently, Mumbai has 83,934 active COVID-19 cases, the data showed.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 84 per cent, while the case growth rate was 1.44 per cent, the BMC said. According to the BMC, Mumbai has 104 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings has increased to 1,141.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said daily new cases have been showing a declining trend in recent days. On April 4, Mumbai had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally so far. Since April 16, the daily new cases have been below the 9,000-mark.

