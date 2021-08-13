Mumbai Reports First Death Due to Delta Plus Variant as 63-yr-old Fully Vaccinated Woman Succumbs

A 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman has succumbed to the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar region, making it the first of such fatality in the city.

While the woman died on July 27, the cause being Delta Variant was only determined on Wednesday, the Indian Express reported.

The first death due to the Delta variant was reported in Maharashtra back on June 13 when an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri passed away. The Ghatkopar case is the second death due to the Delta variant in the state.

On Wednesday, the report said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found out about the woman after it began contact-tracing for Delta variant-infected people after the state health department, following a genome sequencing test on some Covid-19 patients, found seven people carrying the variant in Mumbai.

The deceased woman, who suffered ailments like interstitial lung and obstructive airway diseases for which she was being administered oxygen at home, was one among them and two of her contacts have also been found to be infected with the Delta Plus variant.

“The 63-year-old patient passed away after being infected by the Delta Plus variant. We conducted contact tracing of her close contacts, six among whom tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were sent for whole genome sequencing and two of the contacts were detected with the Delta Plus variant. The results of others are awaited. This is the first case of Delta plus variant death in Mumbai,” Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare, who heads BMC’s public health department, told the Express.

She had tested positive on July 21 and hospitalised on July 24. She died three days later.

As many as 20 new cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday and seven of them were in Mumbai, the state government said. With this, the number of patients found infected with the Delta plus variant has increased to 65, said a statement issued by the state health department.

Out of the newly detected cases, seven were in Mumbai, three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola districts, the statement said. Out of the 65 such patients found in the state so far, the highest cases, 33, were in the 19 to 45 age group and 17 in the 46 to 60 age bracket, it said.

The Delta plus variant was also found in seven children and eight senior citizens, the statement said. State health department officials are tracing and tracking the people who have recently come into contact with the patients infected with the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, it added.

