Mumbai Reports Lowest Covid Deaths Since April 9, 1,037 Fresh Cases

Mumbai registered 1,037 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection, the lowest since April 9. As many as 1,427 patients recovered from the infection, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,708 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,55,425, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent, while the doubling rate has improved to 345 days, he said, adding that the city now has 27,649 active cases. According to the BMC's report, at least 20,990 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the cumulative figure of testing to 61,14,937.

The city's largest slum area Dharavi reported only seven fresh cases, the report stated. There are 44 active containment zones in the city at present and while 206 buildings are sealed, it was stated.

(With PTI inputs)

