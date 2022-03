Mumbai did not report any COVID-19 death for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, but recorded 80 new cases of the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the addition of these cases, the city’s caseload reached 10,56,729, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691, it said. A total of 118 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 10,36,5076. There are now 650 active cases in the metropolis, the civic body said in its report.

With 16,671 tests being carried out in the past 24 hours, the overall test figure went up to 1,62,37,835. The recovery rate of the state capital now stands at 98 per cent and no area or building is currently sealed in the city.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday recorded 12 fatalities and 467 new cases, including 243 Omicron infections, the state health department said. With the addition, the state’s coronavirus positive tally rose to 78,67,391 and toll to 1,43,718.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 544 coronavirus positive cases, but did not report any fatality. The last time the state recorded zero death was on April 1, 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.