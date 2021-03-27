Mumbai Residential Societies Reporting More Cases Than Slums, BMC to Seal Those With 5 or More Infections

Amid a spurt in the coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to seal the residential societies that will report five or more COVID-19 cases. Announcing the decision Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and ‘chawls’.”

Maharashtra on Saturday announced the imposition of a state-wide night curfew from March 28. The hotels and pubs in Mumbai will remain closed during the night curfew and only essential services will be allowed, the mayor said.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day when the addition has been the highest since the outbreak began in March last year, a BMC official said. On Thursday the count was 5,504, while it was 5,185 on Wednesday, both of which remained outbreak records for the metropolis at the time.

The caseload in the country’s financial capital is 3,85,628, including 11,629 deaths, nine of which took place during the day, the civic official added. He said Dharavi, among the densest urban settlements in the world, accounted for 58 of the cases reported in the city during the day.