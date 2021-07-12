Mumbai Resumes Vaccination Drive After 3 Days, Some Medical Centres Send People Back Due to Shortage

The vaccination drive in Mumbai saw a sluggish start on Monday. The city’s BKC Jumbo vaccination centre witnessed a steady inflow of beneficiaries who were requested to return back as the centre, which has a capacity to inoculate 5,000 people every day, only had 100 doses left in stock and these doses were soon exhausted.

“They said they had 100 doses and the stock is exhausted. Now they are asking us to come at 6 am in the morning and stand in line till 9am. I was due for the second dose, I got a text message. Now

I have no option but to come another day,” said a beneficiary who went to the centre on Monday.

Another senior citizen who visited the centre to take the jab for the second time, said, “I’m waiting since long. They are just not taking walk-ins. I’m trying since 10 days but unable to register… that’s why today I came for a walk-in. But here they are saying they don’t have doses. I come early in the morning. How can they say that to senior citizens?”

The BMC and state government hospitals together have 303 vaccination centres across the maximum city, with the capacity to inoculate over 63,000 people daily. However, due to unavailability of vaccine doses, the corporation had to shut its vaccination drive again from July 9 to 11 at all state and BMC hospitals and centres. This is for the fifth time since June 21 that vaccination in the city had to be halted due to the shortage of vaccines.

Mumbai received 1,35,000 doses over the weekend which will help the city continue its vaccination process for three days without any roadblocks. However, the situation of vaccination on the ground is quite different at several centres where the ratio of beneficiaries to doses available is not at par.

