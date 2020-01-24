Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Retailers Warm Up to Running 24x7 Outlets as New Rules Set In

The new rules which allow shops and establishments to be open through the night with some riders come into effect from January 27.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Retailers Warm Up to Running 24x7 Outlets as New Rules Set In
A file photo of the Mumbai skyline. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Fast food chain McDonald's became the first major entity to announce that a select few eateries will be open round the clock in the financial capital under the new rules by the Maharashtra government.

The new rules which allow shops and establishments to be open through the night with some riders come into effect from January 27.

However, there are reports of reluctance among owners with regard to new directions.

The retail industry had welcomed the move by Maharashtra, after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took the decision earlier this week.

The food chain's India franchise owner Westlife Development said seven of its 46 outlets in the financial capital will be running around the clock from Monday and eventually it will scale up the number.

All the seven outlets are located in premium malls spread across the city. Its senior director Saurabh Kalra said this will make Mumbai a truly "maximum city".

The city, which has a reputation of not sleeping at all, generally relishes on illegal eateries that thrive across neighbourhoods, with egg varieties being a favourite night snack.

The Retailers Association of India had in a statement said that employment will increase by 10 per cent in the city because of such a move.

"This is a win-win for all. It will help increase customer satisfaction because customers can buy things whenever there is a need. It will help retailers achieve better sales as well as increase the revenue collection for the state government," it had said.

Many of the mall owners have reportedly said that initially they will be open only till 3 am and may take it up to 5 AM.

The government move comes with riders including inability to operate in residential areas in the late hours, and other applicable limits on noise pollution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram