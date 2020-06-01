INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Returned Migrant Worker's Body Found Near Quarantine Centre in Odisha

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

After his return from Mumbai, he was kept at the quarantine centre since May 26. However, his body was found near the boundary wall of the quarantine centre this morning, police said.

  • PTI Cuttack
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Share this:

A migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai recently, was found dead near a quarantine centre in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Brajabandhu Rana(40), a native of Krushnapur village. He was lodged at a quarantine

centre in Krushnapur panchayat under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district.

After his return from Mumbai, he was kept at the quarantine centre since May 26. However, his body was found

near the boundary wall of the quarantine centre this morning, police said.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained. Investigation was launched into the matter, police said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading