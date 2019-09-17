Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Rickshaw Driver Beaten to Death with Umbrella, One Arrested

What initially looked like a case of accidental death turned into suspected murder after the victim's family members noticed injuries on the body which could not have been caused due to accident.

PTI

September 17, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Mumbai Rickshaw Driver Beaten to Death with Umbrella, One Arrested
Image used for representation.
Mumbai: A man has been arrested for assaulting an auto rickshaw driver with an umbrella and causing his death in suburban Bandra, the police said on

Tuesday.

The incident took place in the first week of September at Jawahar Nagar Pipeline area in Bandra (East).

An official of Nirmal Nagar police station said the deceased, Rakesh Dubey (36), was found unconscious by passers-by and admitted to VN Desai Hospital on September 3.

He died while undergoing treatment. What initially looked like a case of accidental death turned into suspected murder after the victim's family members noticed injuries on the body which could not have been caused due to accident.

After examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning local people, the police found that someone had assaulted Dubey with an umbrella.

A week-long investigation revealed that one Raju Gaud (30) had had a heated argument with Dubey after the latter's auto rickshaw scraped past him.

Gaud allegedly hit Dubey with an umbrella many times, leaving him unconscious on the road.

He was arrested two days ago on the charge of murder and a local court sent him in judicial custody, the police official said.

