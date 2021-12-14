Mumbai: Road Accident Deaths Decline in 2020 Due to Lockdown, Says Report

The coronavirus-induced lockdown led to a decline in traffic related deaths in 2020 in Mumbai, which reported 350 fatalities, an official said on Tuesday. The information was given at an event where Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale launched the Mumbai Road Safety Annual Report 2020, which has been prepared by the traffic branch of the city’s police and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The report, which said the city witnessed a decline in traffic related deaths for the sixth consecutive year, also showed that vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and three-wheeler occupants accounted for 93 per cent of road accident deaths in 2020.

“Two-wheeler and three-wheeler drivers accounted for 39 per cent of road users killed in crashes in 2020, while this figure was 42 per cent for pedestrians and 10 per cent for passengers. The lower number of pedestrians killed in 2020, as compared to 47 per per cent in 2019, may have been due to low foot traffic due to the lockdown," it said. In 2020, the largest proportion of road crash deaths, at 41 per cent, occurred among young men between 20 and 34 years of age, it added. Crashes resulting in deaths or injury dropped significantly during the lockdown period from March to June in 2020, the report mentioned.

.

