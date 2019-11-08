Mumbai Roads Flooded After Night-long Heavy Rains Due to Cyclone Maha; Rail, Air Traffic Unaffected

Mumbai: Heavy rains due to cyclonic storm Maha lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday night, leading to flooding of streets. Officials said the rain, which intensified in the early hours of Friday, had not affected rail and airport operations.

The cyclonic storm Maha that formed over north-east Arabian Sea moved towards the east and north-east with wind speeds up to 12 kmph. Borivali, Kandivali and Malad saw flooding.

The cyclone Maha fizzled out into the Arabian Sea as a "depression" without making a landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. "Maha is no longer a cyclone. It has become a depression into the sea without hitting the Gujarat coast. Rain may occur in most districts during the next two days," the Ahmedabad IMD director Jayanta Sarkar said.

The wind speed in the sea may reach up to 50 km per hour, the IMD said. Fishermen have also been asked not to go out to the sea along the north Maharashtra coast.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.