1-min read

Mumbai Roads Flooded After Night-long Heavy Rains Due to Cyclone Maha; Rail, Air Traffic Unaffected

The cyclonic storm Maha that formed over north-east Arabian Sea moved towards the east and north-east with wind speeds up to 12 kmph.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Mumbai Roads Flooded After Night-long Heavy Rains Due to Cyclone Maha; Rail, Air Traffic Unaffected
Roads flooded in Mumbai after rains.

Mumbai: Heavy rains due to cyclonic storm Maha lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday night, leading to flooding of streets. Officials said the rain, which intensified in the early hours of Friday, had not affected rail and airport operations.

The cyclonic storm Maha that formed over north-east Arabian Sea moved towards the east and north-east with wind speeds up to 12 kmph. Borivali, Kandivali and Malad saw flooding.

The cyclone Maha fizzled out into the Arabian Sea as a "depression" without making a landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. "Maha is no longer a cyclone. It has become a depression into the sea without hitting the Gujarat coast. Rain may occur in most districts during the next two days," the Ahmedabad IMD director Jayanta Sarkar said.

The wind speed in the sea may reach up to 50 km per hour, the IMD said. Fishermen have also been asked not to go out to the sea along the north Maharashtra coast.

