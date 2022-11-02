Mumbai: RPF Jawans Rescue Child, Woman As They Fall on Track from Crowded Train | Watch

A child and a woman were saved after they fell off a moving local train by two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage of the Mankhurd Railway Station, posted by news agency ANI, shows a women, and a child falling off the train from two different doors due to the jostling of passengers after boarding the train.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of RPF (Railway Protection Force) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded it at Mankhurd Railway Station. (Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/rHKyxhXYXT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

The video then shows, RPF jawans rushing to the train doors and picking them from falling off as the train speeds up.

In September, an RPF official had saved a woman who risked her life to cross a railway track instead of using foot over bridge at Uttar Pradesh’s Shikohabad station.

