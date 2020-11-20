Mumbai Schools Run by BMC to Remain Closed Till Dec 31 Amid Steady Rise in Covid-19 Cases

As Covid-19 cases steadily rise in Mumbai, Mayor Kishore Pednekar on Friday announced that all schools within the jurisdiction of the BMC will remain shut till December 31.

The announcement also comes amid a sense of reluctance in parents to send their children to schools as the pandemic situation continues to cause worry in the financial capital of India.

Rescinding the decision to re-open them on November 23, Pednekar said, “All schools under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will remain closed till December 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.”

Mumbai reported 924 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,72,449, while 1,192 more patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said. This was the highest daily count so far this week.

Cases have continued to rise after 409 new coronavirus patients were detected on November 16, the lowest daily count since April. On November 17 and 18, the city had recorded 541 and 871 new cases, respectively.

The BMC said Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases is 310 days, while the average growth rate is at 0.22 per cent. According to the BMC's data, the city has 439 containment zones and 4,491sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the infection.