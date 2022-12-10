Mumbai: Scribe Booked for Cheating People with Claim to Publish PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' Speeches

The editor of a local publication has been booked for allegedly duping people by claiming he would come out with a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme speeches, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The accused sent out letters on social media and to some prominent personalities seeking funds for this purpose, and the 49-year-old complainant, believing it to be true, donated Rs 4,001, the official said.

“The accused has no permission to come out with any such compilation, He was trying to cheat people by claiming the book, called Saar Granth, will be launched by the President in March. A case was registered after the victim submitted a written application to Unit XI of the Crime Branch," he said.

The cheating case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe into the matter is underway, he added.

