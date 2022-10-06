Mumbai Sea Link Accident: Security Advisor Who Saved Two Lives Among 5 Killed; Accused Arrested

A Mumbai Sea Link security advisor, who was facilitated by police 10 years back for saving a girl’s life from an accident, was among the five killed after a car rammed into three other cars, and an ambulance on Bandra Worli Sea Link on Wednesday.

He he also saved a man’s life who was trying to commit suicide by pulling him back from the sea link, according to The Indian Express.

To help someone else, for one last time, Chetan Kadam, 36, was responding to a distress call made at 2:40 am about a car hitting the sea link’s railing.

Minutes after Kadam reached the spot, a high-speeding vehicle smashed hitting three vehicles, one ambulance and injuring several others on the scene.

The accused, Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia has been arrested by the police for over-speeding and rash driving. He has been accused of Section 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Court.

Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, police officials said.

Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened around 3 am on Wednesday on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai.

