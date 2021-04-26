Mumbai Sees 25% Drop in Daily Virus Cases in a Week, Bengaluru Records 116% Jump During Same Period

Mumbai which was reporting a very high number of daily coronavirus cases each day until recently – is now witnessing a drop in daily infections since the last one week. Bengaluru is now emerging as one of the worst affected cities besides Delhi, data suggests.

The IT city reported 9,618 cases on April 19. On April 25, the daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000-mark, making Bengaluru, the second Indian city to report so many cases in a day after Delhi. In a week, Bengaluru has reported 1,07 lakh cases and 677 deaths – more than double of what Mumbai had reported during the week.

Mumbai reported 48,340 cases between April 19 and 25. The number of deaths reported in India’s financial capital was 436. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mumbai has been the worst affected city in India. It was the first Indian city to cross the 10,000-mark in terms of total cases (May 2020) and 10,000 deaths (October 2020).

On April 4, Mumbai reported 11,163 cases in a day – highest for any city. Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark in daily cases on April 11. Bengaluru crossed this mark on April 15.

Mumbai has since restricted the movements of public to contain the spread of the pandemic. The impact can be seen in a drop in daily cases being reported in the city. On April 19, Mumbai reported 7,381 cases. This has dropped by 24.9 per cent as the city reported 5,542 cases on April 25.

Further, Delhi too has witnessed a three per cent drop in daily cases between April 19, when it reported 23,686 cases, and April 25, when it reported 22,933 cases. Delhi has imposed lockdown till May 3.

The national capital has dropped the number of samples being tested — from 90,696 tests conducted on April 19 to just 75,912 samples tested on April 25.

The difference between Bengaluru and Delhi is that Delhi has reported over 20,000 cases per day since 17. However, the cases reported each day during the week were in the range of 9,618 and 17,342 till April 24 for Bengaluru. On April 25, the city reported over 20,000 cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a number of fresh curbs across the state from April 27 night till May 9.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported biggest single-day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, with Bengaluru alone accounted for 20,733 cases.

