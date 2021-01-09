Mumbai Sees Air Quality Worse than Delhi for 2 Straight Days, AQI 'Very Poor' in Major Areas

Mumbai on Friday once again recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 317 which was worse than that of Delhi, an official of the India Meteorological Department said. On Thursday too, the city's AQI was worse than that of the national capital.

The quality of air was worst in Colaba in south Mumbai on Friday as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). With AQI of 352, the air quality in the area fell in the "very poor" category.

Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district, recorded AQI of 346, Malad 338 and Andheri 333. Delhi on Friday reported AQI of 221, the IMD official said.

Mumbai witnessed light showers on Friday morning followed by hazy air during the whole day. "It is due to the interaction of western disturbances and easterly waves. Both the weather systems are strong and deep," said a senior official of the Met department.

"A thick band of clouds extending from coastal Karnataka and Goa to Konkan area is there. It is further extending till Madhya Maharashtra, as per the latest satellite images. There is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain on Saturday or Sunday," he said.