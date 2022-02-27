Mumbai Sees Power Outage as Tata Plant Trips, BMC Says 1 Hr to Restore; Total Failure in Churchgate, Matunga

After Mumbai residents awoke to no electricity on Sunday morning, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed that the power outage was being experienced due to tripping at the Tata Power plant. BMC said work was on to restore power to the island city shortly, and it might take at least an hour for electricity to be restored in all areas.

“Due to tripping of MSEB 220 KV Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai has affected, as informed by the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST," he said.

BEST in an official statement said, “because of Tata’s grid failure, there is no electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, and other areas. The restoration work is currently underway."

The power outage is limited to the island city, with BEST serving as the electricity distribution company. Adani, Tata Power, and Msedcl supply in other parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the rest of the state is normal, reports said.

Mumbai city awoke on Sunday with no electricity, and residents from South Bombay to Chembur and Govandi complained about the widespread power outage. Surrounding areas too experienced widespread electricity failure.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

