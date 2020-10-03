Mumbai: Senior Citizen Stabbed, Bludgeoned To Death In Mulund

Mumbai: A 70-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned to death in suburban Mulund here, police said on Saturday. Vijaynagar resident Maruti Laxman Gavali was found dead at a shop on Walji Wadda Road on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon and his face was bashed in with a cement block, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s son, the police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and further probe is underway, he added.

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor