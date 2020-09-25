Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Following Are The Top Stories From The Western Region At 1700 HRS.

BOM10 MH-NCB-DRUGS PROBE Rhea procured drugs for Sushant through her brother: NCB Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs through her brother Showik and supply them to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer said here on Friday. BOM1 MH-NCB-RAKUL Rakul reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh reached NCB office in South Mumbai on Friday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.

BOM2 MH-NCB-PRODUCER Producer Kshitij Ravi brought to NCB office for questioning Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday brought Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi to its office here from his home for questioning in drugs case linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said. BOM6 MH-BIHAR POLLS-RAUT Is coronavirus pandemic over now?: Raut on Bihar poll dates Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday asked if it was appropriate to conduct assembly elections in Bihar amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

BOM7 MH-UPADHYAY-AJIT Ajit pays tribute to Hindutva icon Upadhyay, deletes tweet Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar onFriday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, but later deleted the tweet on the late leader. BOM8 GJ-CAG-WATER REPORT CAG disputes Gujarat govt’s claim about water contamination Gandhinagar: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Friday said the Gujarat government’s claim that there was no chemical contamination of drinking water anywhere in the state was “not correct”.

BOM4 MH-PANDEY-DESHMUKH Maharashtra minister targets ex-Bihar DGP Pandey Mumbai: Former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey would speak like some BJP leader in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and that suspicion has proved to be true, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-BMC-PUBLIC HEARING BMC to hold in-person public hearing on Saturday amid pandemic Mumbai: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to hold an in-person public hearing on Saturday over a bridge and road project in suburban Mulund.

BOM5 MH-LOCKDOWN-LD LECTURER Lockdown: Lecturer turns farm labourer to support family Pune: Till March, Navnath Gore was a lecturer in a college in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, but the COVID- 19-induced lockdown took away his contract job and reduced him to a farm labourer. LGB2 GJ-COURT-HARDIK Guj court rejects Hardik’s plea for relief in bail condition Ahmedabad: A local court on Friday rejected the application moved by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking temporary suspension of a bail condition that restricts him from leaving Gujarat.

BES1 MH-VIRUS-THANE Thane district reports 1,749 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 1,749 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1,65,343, while 35 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said on Friday. BES10 CG-DAM BREACH-CROPS C’garh dam breach destroys crops on 50 hectares, 2 suspended Korba: Crops on 50 hectares of land were destroyed in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district after a dam breach flooded the area, prompting the state government to suspend two water resources department personnel, officials said on Friday.

BES7 CG-ELEPHANT-ATTACKS C’garh: Two killed by wild elephants in Jashpur district Jashpur: Two persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday, a forest official said. PTI RSY RSY 09251705 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor