Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses Pre-arrest Bail to Raj Kundra

Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested last month for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps.

Kundra, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband who is in judicial custody, in his bail plea, said the police had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the magistrate’s court “erred" in rejecting his bail earlier.

“The entire order is based on conjectures and surmises and deserves to be set aside. The magistrate failed to appreciate that there is no material against the applicant to even show his alleged involvement in the alleged offence," Kundra’s plea added. However, in reply, the police on Tuesday said the crime is of “serious nature" and they were still probing where all the videos were uploaded.

The victims in the case are women from poor financial backgrounds and, if the accused is out on bail, they might not come forward with crucial evidence, the police said.

