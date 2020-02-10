Mumbai Sets New Record, Sells 9.11 Lakh Tickets via UTS App

Mumbai division of the Central Railway (CR) set a new record of selling over 9 lakh tickets using the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app recently.

Passengers have booked 9.11 lakh railway tickets through the mobile application on February 8 (Saturday), the Mumbai Mirror reported. This broke the earlier record of booking 8.33 lakh tickets on a single day, which was set in December last year.

According to the data, 3,882 passengers booked tickets using the app in Pune Division.

Other divisions of Central Railway too recorded similar booking numbers with Bhusaval Division recording 2,117 bookings, Nagpur Division 5,732 and Solapur Division 591 bookings on the same day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway said that tickets booked through the UTS in Mumbai accounted for nearly 10 to 11 per cent of the total bookings on a day.

On February 8 (Saturday), earnings from the online sale of tickets amounted to more than Rs 30 lakh, which is 12 to 13 per cent of the total earnings from the sale of unreserved tickets on that day.

Sutar added that the record booking via UTS is a result of sustained efforts of the commercial department of Mumbai Division.

Several drives are conducted at regular intervals at various stations to educate passengers about the features of the UTS app, the procedure to install it and use it to book tickets.

Advertisements through ticket rolls, animated videos on TV and station screens, and radio have also helped spread awareness about the app.

