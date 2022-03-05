CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai Shopping Mall Fire Doused After 9 Hours; No Casualty, Says Official

A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.

Mumbai: A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday. It was described by fire brigade officers as ‘level 3’ (major) fire and later upgraded to ‘level 4’, he said. The fire was extinguished around 5 AM on Saturday. On March 25, 2021, a fire had broken out at a designated COVID-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

March 05, 2022