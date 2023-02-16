CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Mumbai: Six Booked for Extortion After Brawl Over Selfies with Indian Cricketer
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Six Booked for Extortion After Brawl Over Selfies with Indian Cricketer

PTI

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 15:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Based on the complaint, six persons have been booked for extortion and unlawful assembly (File Photo: News18)

Based on the complaint, six persons have been booked for extortion and unlawful assembly (File Photo: News18)

The issue started in a luxury hotel in the early hours of the day after the six accused seeking selfies mobbed the cricketer, who obliged some and denied others when the requests became incessant, the official said

Six persons were booked for alleged extortion and unlawful assembly after a brawl over taking selfies with an Indian team cricket player in Oshiwara in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The issue started in a luxury hotel in the early hours of the day after the six accused seeking selfies mobbed the cricketer, who obliged some and denied others when the requests became incessant, the official said.

”The accused got angry after the hotel manager asked them to vacate the premises. Soon the accused gave chase to a car in which they believed the cricketer was leaving the hotel. However, a friend of the cricketer was travelling in it,” he said.

”Near Jogeshwari Link Road, the accused attacked the car and broke its windscreen. They also demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion for not naming the car occupant in a fake case. The car occupant drove to Oshiwara police station and registered a complaint,” he added.

Based on the complaint, six persons have been booked for extortion and unlawful assembly, the Oshiwara police station official said. PTI DC BNM BNM

.

.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. mumbai news
  2. mumbai police
first published:February 16, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 15:07 IST
Read More