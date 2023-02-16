Mumbai: Six Booked for Extortion After Brawl Over Selfies with Indian Cricketer

Six persons were booked for alleged extortion and unlawful assembly after a brawl over taking selfies with an Indian team cricket player in Oshiwara in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The issue started in a luxury hotel in the early hours of the day after the six accused seeking selfies mobbed the cricketer, who obliged some and denied others when the requests became incessant, the official said.

”The accused got angry after the hotel manager asked them to vacate the premises. Soon the accused gave chase to a car in which they believed the cricketer was leaving the hotel. However, a friend of the cricketer was travelling in it,” he said.

”Near Jogeshwari Link Road, the accused attacked the car and broke its windscreen. They also demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion for not naming the car occupant in a fake case. The car occupant drove to Oshiwara police station and registered a complaint,” he added.

Based on the complaint, six persons have been booked for extortion and unlawful assembly, the Oshiwara police station official said. PTI DC BNM BNM

