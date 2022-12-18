CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » India » Mumbai Sizzles at 36°C, Hottest in India for Second Straight Day
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Sizzles at 36°C, Hottest in India for Second Straight Day

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 09:01 IST

Mumbai, India

People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot day in Mumbai (File Photo: Reuters)

People enjoy on a beach along the Arabian Sea on a hot day in Mumbai (File Photo: Reuters)

The maximum temperature in Mumbai today stands at 35.9 °C, a notch above Saturday’s maximum temperature of 35.6 °C. On Thursday, the city recorded 34.9°C, also the highest in Maharashtra.

As parts of the country shiver, Mumbai continues to record high day temperatures despite it being December. According to the Santacruz IMD data, Mumbai recorded highest temperature in the country for the second day in a row.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai today stands at 35.9 °C, a notch above Saturday’s maximum temperature of 35.6 °C. On Thursday, the city recorded 34.9°C, also the highest in Maharashtra.

Not just Mumbai, several cities in Maharashtra continue to see higher temperatures. Cities like Ratnagiri recorded 35.4°C, followed by Harnai at 34.3 °C, Solapur 34.2°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has changed the direction of the wind, causing the it to blow towards the southeast. The situation is likely to remain the same for the next few days. Apart from daytime, the night temperatures have also increased in Mumbai.

RELATED NEWS

Over the past week, the weather in Mumbai and surrounding areas was cold but since Friday, the temperature has increased due to change in weather.

The highest maximum temperature that was recorded last year was 35 °C on December 13.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 18, 2022, 08:56 IST
last updated:December 18, 2022, 09:01 IST