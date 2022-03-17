Mumbai Sizzles at Near 40 Degree Celsius; Here's Why The City is Under Heatwave and How it Could be Fatal

The maximum temperature in Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra touched a new height with the India Meteorological Department issuing an ‘orange alert’ for Tuesday and ‘yellow alert’ for Wednesday. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 39.4 degrees, eight degrees above the normal.

The torrid weather conditions are expected to continue over the next few days and the night temperatures are also expected to rise to 24 degrees Celsius.

What is a heatwave?

An area is considered to be under an influence of heatwave if there is a rise in temperatures and the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees in plains, 30 degrees in hilly areas and 37 degrees in coastal regions.

IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6 degrees above the normal temperature. It also declares a heatwave when a region records temperature over 45-47 degrees Celsius.

Why Some Regions Experience Heat Wave?

If there is an advection of warm and dry winds from northwestern India, prevailing clear skies and low humidity values, the mercury surges and results in severe heatwave and heatwave levels for a couple of days, according to IMD.

The rising mercury are also due to the increased solar radiation and formation of a high-pressure zone over parts of central and western India.

Why Mumbai is experiencing heatwave?

The heatwave in several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai is because the region has been under the direct influence of the prevailing heatwave in the Saurashtra-Kutch regions of Gujarat.

“The hot and dry winds from northwest India are reaching parts of Konkan. In addition, the slow movement of sea breeze along the Maharashtra coast and the overall clear sky conditions have together resulted in such hot conditions,” an official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai told The Indian Express.

Officials have also attributed the sudden increase in temperature to the increased intensity of solar radiation, which is common for tropical regions at this time of the year.

While the city has already seen multiple heat wave days since March 3, the condition intensified on March 12 and March 13. Between March 17-20, the daytime temperatures will drop to around 36 degrees Celsius.

Could Heatstroke be Fatal?

In the wake of heatwave conditions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon. A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.

It has also asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm and suggested people carry water while going out in the afternoon.

The BMC also suggested that if a person suffers from sunstroke, he/she should lie in a cool place under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth or wash the body frequently, and pour normal temperature water on the head, it said. The person should immediately be taken to the nearest health centre, it said. “The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal," the civic body said.

