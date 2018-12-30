English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai ‘Stalker’ Whose Penis Was Chopped Off by Harassed Woman Dies
The 42-year-old woman from Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly cut off the penis of a 27-year-old man, Tushar Pujare, with the help of two others as he was harassing her and stalking her for the last few weeks.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Mumbai: A 27-seven-year-old man, whose genitals were chopped off by a woman fed up of his persistent sexual advances, died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai.
The 42-year-old woman from Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly cut off the penis of a 27-year-old man, Tushar Pujare, with the help of two others as he was harassing her and stalking her for the last few weeks.
Things went out of hands when the man approached the woman’s husband and declared his love for her. This led to quarrels between the couple, as the man began to suspect his wife of infidelity.
The woman then decided to teach her stalker a lesson, and enlisted the help of Tejas Mhatre (22) and Pravin Kenia (25).
She called him to a deserted spot on Tuesday night and when he reached there, Mhatre and Kenia allegedly thrashed him and the woman cut off his penis, a police official said.
The victim, grievously injured, was taken by some people to a hospital in Dombivali where he underwent surgery, but eventually, succumbed to his injuries.
The police official said Pujare had lost a lot of blood and some important veins and nerves were damaged in the assault. “He was under treatment but his condition was critical and on Saturday he succumbed to his injuries," he added.
The police have booked the accused trio for murder, punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation and criminal conspiracy.
