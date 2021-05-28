Mumbai Students Going Abroad for Studies Will Get Covid Vaccines for Free at These Centres

Maharashtra students, who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require Covid-19 vaccine, will get jabbed for free on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 31, June 1 and 2) at Mumbai’s Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba centres.

As of now, the facility is only available in Mumbai. However, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray assured that he would speak to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to begin similar facilities for students.

“I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed," he tweeted.

Documents Students Need for Vaccination

Thackeray said that students need to carry I- 20 or DS- 160 form/ verified confirmation letter to concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents. “This admission and vaccine affecting careers, we are duty bound to vaccinate them in the required time," the minister added.

A report in Hindustan Times a communication from the Centre as saying that the Maharashtra government is expected to get over six million doses of Covaxin and Covishield in June. Out of it, the state government will have to procure 2,070,530 doses of both the vaccines by paying for them, for the vaccination of the age group of 18-44 years.

“According to the latest communication by the Centre, we are expecting more than six million doses in June. Of it, 1,496,500 doses of Covishield and 451,050 of Covaxin will be given from June 1 to 15 under the free quota, supplied by the Centre for the above 45 age group. The Centre has also allocated us 1,595,900 doses of Covishield and 4,74,630 doses of Covaxin, which are to be purchased by the State for 18-44 years during the entire month of June. We expect about two million doses to be supplied by the Centre from its free quota to state in the second half of the month,” said an official from the health department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here