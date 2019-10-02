Mumbai Suburban Train Services Hit After Bandra-Bound Train Coach Derails

Mumbai: Suburban train services were briefly affected as a local train coach derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations here on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place on the CSMT-Bandra route where a Bandra-bound train derailed at around 11.30 am. The wheel of the front trolley of a coach derailed, officials said. There are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries in the incident, officials said. ​

