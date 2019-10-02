English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Suburban Train Services Hit After Bandra-Bound Train Coach Derails
Suburban train services in Mumbai were briefly affected as a Bandra-bound train derailed at around 11.30 am. The wheel of the front trolley of a coach derailed, no one was injured.
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Suburban train services were briefly affected as a local train coach derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations here on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place on the CSMT-Bandra route where a Bandra-bound train derailed at around 11.30 am. The wheel of the front trolley of a coach derailed, officials said. There are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries in the incident, officials said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Throwback Picture with Her BFFs and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Unfolds The Future In Style Yet Father Time Holds A Few Answers
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- Roger Federer Asked Desi Fans For Bollywood Movie Recos and Twitter Delivered
- Chair Umpire Banned For Telling Young Ball Girl She is 'Very Sexy' After Video Sparks Outrage