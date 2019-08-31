Mumbai-Surat AC Ferry Service Planned for November: Gujarat Govt
The air-conditioned passenger ferry service, with 20 rooms and with a capacity of 300 passengers, will operate between Hazira port in Surat and Bandra in Mumbai.
Image for representation: Reuters
Ahmedabad: In-principle approval has been given for a ferry service between Mumbai and Surat and operations are likely to begin in November this year, the Gujarat government said in a release on Saturday.
The air-conditioned passenger ferry service, with 20 rooms and with a capacity of 300 passengers, will operate between Hazira port in Surat and Bandra in Mumbai once a week to start with, and its frequency will be increased depending on public response, it added.
"As per in principal approval, the service will begin from November this year, with the ship initially operating once a week. Its frequency will be increased in the future based on the passenger traffic," the released said.
"Initially, the cruise ship will start from Bandra at 7 pm Thursday, and will arrive at Hazira port at 9 am on the next day. Its return journey will begin at 6 pm Friday from Hazira, reaching Bandra at 8 pm Saturday," it said.
The Gujarat government operates a roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) passenger cum cargo ferry service between Dahej in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.
In another development, the release said the state will get a Rs 45 crore early warning dissemination system for early information on cyclones along its 1,600-km coastline.
The system will be built by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, a joint undertaking of National Disaster Management Authority and World Bank, the government said.
The state has provided Rs 20 crore its operation and maintenance for the first five years, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘We are all Doomed’: If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Isn't Safe, Whose is?
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet