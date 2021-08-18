Coronavirus vaccination drive in Mumbai will be suspended in all government-run centres on August 19 and 20 owing to lack of supply of vaccine doses. This is the third time this month that vaccination is being stopped because of shortage in vaccine supply. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier announced a suspension in vaccination on August 12 and 13. Amid shortage of vaccines, only 24 out of over 300 civic and government-run centres were functional on August 11.

The city recorded 283 fresh cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the BMC. A total of 38, 703 samples were tested and the test positivity rate is 0.73%. The recovery rate stands at 97%, marginally more than the state’s recovery rate of 96.93%. There are 2,310 and 1,307 number of ICU and ventilator beds. The number of oxygen beds is at 7,947 in the city, according to the BMC.

Maharashtra reported 5,123 new cases and 158 deaths. The case fatality rate is 2.11% in the state. At present, 3,46,290 are in home quarantine and 2,371 people are in institutional quarantine. The test positivity rate of the state is 12.44%.

