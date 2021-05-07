Mumbai Suspends Walk-in Vaccinations, UP Says Prior Registration A Must Even For 45+

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put an end to on-spot registration for first dose of Covid-19 vaccination for those above the age of 45 years. The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad to the DMs and CMOs of all the districts, will come in effect from Monday, May 10 and will remain in force till further orders.

Following suit with the 18-44 age group who started to get vaccinated from May 1, those above 45 years of age will have to register themselves online prior to getting the first dose of the vaccine administered.

The arrangement for on-spot registration through walk-in will remain postponed from May 10 to the next orders for the first dose. However, vaccination for the second dose will continue as earlier. Strict compliance of the orders should be ensured, said the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

So far, 1,32,55,955 vaccine doses have been administered in the state of which 68,536 people were in the age group of 18-44 years. Due to active participation in the vaccination drive, vaccine wastage is only 0.39% in the particular category. The Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group is currently underway in the state’s seven districts which have reported high infection rates.

Mumbai Suspends Walk-in Vaccination For All Age Groups

Earlier on Thurday, the Mumbai civic body also announced suspension of walk-in vaccination for all age groups across the city from Friday, May 7. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it mandatory for all to get a prior appointment on the Cowin portal in order to get vaccinated.

The BMC also plans to start drive-in vaccination centres for those above 60 years of age and the specially-abled in all seven zones across the city. According to the civic body, drive-in vaccination centres have been proposed in the following open grounds — Wankhede stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne stadium, Reliance Jio Garden, Andheri sports club, Cooperage Maidan, Shivaji Stadium, MIG Ground (Bandra), MCA Ground (BKC), Sambhaji Udyan (Mulund), Subash Nagar Ground (Chembur), Tilak Nagar Ground (Chembur), Ghatkopar Police Ground and Shivaji Maidan (Chunnabhatti).

