Mumbai: Teacher Held For Killing Lover’s Wife Hired Contract Killers Through Facebook, Paid Rs 3 Lakh

Navi Mumbai police have arrested six people for the murder of a 29-year-old woman working as a digital marketing executive in a Thane- based company. The victim Priyanka Rawat was killed on September 15, after unidentified assailants slit her throat with a knife outside Panvel railway station, when she was on her way home.

During the investigation, police found that the murder was planned by the victim’s husband Devvrathsingh Rawat (32), who works as a sales executive for an e-commerce company in Vashi, and his lover Nikita Matkar (24), a teacher at an educational coaching centre.

Nikita Matkar, who was the first of the six people to be arrested on Monday, had been allegedly searching for contract killers on the internet for nearly two months, Hindustan Times reported quoting police officers said on Wednesday.

Citing the search history on Matkar’s computer, police said that the accused hired three hitmen to kill Priyanka Rawat via Facebook for Rs 3 lakh.

Apart from Matkar and Rawat, police have arrested Pravin Ghadge (45) who runs the private tutorial in Mankhurd where Nitika worked, along with the three men hired to kill Priyanka– Pankaj Narendra Kumar Yadav (26), Deepak Dinkar Chokhande (25) and Rawat Raju Sonone (22).

According to Shivraj Patil, Zone II deputy commissioner of police, “The accused are in police custody till Thursday.”

According to the Hindustan Times report, Matkar had been allegedly searching for contract killers for about two months on the internet. “When she couldn’t find anyone by searching for them on Google, she moved to Facebook and eventually found a group, which also had their contact details,” a senior police officer familiar with the matter was cited as saying.

Matkar reportedly didn’t think she would get caught, and therefore she didn’t bother to clear her Internet search history.

Matkar reached out to the gangsters on the phone. She involved Pravin Ghadge in the matter, with whom she had been in a relationship back in 2018 after they first met.

Ghadge then took the negotiations forward and met gangsters in Mumbai to pay Rs 2 lakh of the Rs 3 lakh of the total sum.

The Case

A day after Priyanka Rawat was killed, police on the basis of prima facie, detained her Devvrathsingh Rawat and Matkar, as prime suspects. When both were interrogated separately, they revealed that they had gotten married in a temple in August, about which Priyanka had learnt. They wanted to get Priyanka outof their way so they could live together.

